Update: Three Vehicle Crash Was Blocking Highway 120 In Moccasin

Update at 1:30 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 120 has completely reopened to traffic after a three-vehicle collision, involving a sedan, pickup, and semi, around 11:30 a.m. at the Highway 49 intersection in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County. Two of the vehicles hit head-on. The CHP reports major injuries in the crash, with one person flown from the scene. One person was pinned inside a vehicle and had to be freed. Officers directed traffic for about two hours.

