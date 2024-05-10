Road improvement work on Phoenix Lake Road View Photo

Sonora, CA – Motorists can expect lengthy delays on Phoenix Lake Road next week due to drainage work.

Tuolumne County Public Works has hired local George Reed, Inc., and Mozingo Construction out of Sacramento to perform drainage improvements along the shoulder of Phoenix Lake Road. The work will take place on Monday, May 13, and continue through Wednesday, May 15, near the intersection of Phoenix Lake Road and Paseo de Los Portales. Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flaggers will sometimes be directing one-way traffic controls on Phoenix Lake Road, resulting in traffic delays of up to 15 minutes during the project. Public works officials ask motorists to slow down while being aware of all construction signs and using caution around traffic control personnel and equipment in the cone zone.