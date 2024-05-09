Angels Camp Police Officer Honored For Saving Lives

Angels Camp Police Chief Ellis with Officer McDearmid who received an Officer Commendation from Chief Ellis at Angels Camp City Council meeting View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – An Angels Camp police officer is being honored for de-escalating a “suicide by cop” situation where others were being threatened.

Officer McDearmid received an Officer Commendation Tuesday night at the Angels Camp City Council meeting for her actions regarding a suicidal person. The incident occurred this January when Officer McDearmid was dispatched to a situation involving a suicidal person with a gun. Police report that the person said that he was “going to shoot his neighbors if officers didn’t shoot him first.” Officer McDearmid is praised for her ability to de-escalate the situation peacefully, and no one was harmed.

“Officer McDearmid’s ability to communicate effectively and empathetically with the individual led to a peaceful resolution,” stated Angels Camp Police Chief Scott Ellis.

According to police, just last week, the individual involved in the situation reached out to the department to express his “heartfelt thank you,” sharing that he owes Officer McDearmid his life and that he is “forever indebted and thankful” for her actions that day.

Those experiencing suicidal thoughts can get help by calling 911 or clicking here for Calaveras County Behavioral Health, which offers services in suicide prevention. There is also the Calaveras County Crisis Hotline: 1-209-754-3239 or 1-800-499-3030. Other suicide hotlines are listed below:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio: 1-888-628-9454

Text: ANSWER to 839863 (Texts are answered 24/7 by a trained crisis volunteer.)