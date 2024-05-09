Five Calaveras County Teachers Awarded Top Honors

(L to R) June McTeer, Mark Waelty, Cora Broglio, Larkin Davis, and Rhonda Merrill View Photo

Murphys, CA – Top honors for five Calaveras County teachers at a recently celebrated luncheon by the Angels-Murphys Rotary Club.

The club awarded the educators “Teacher of the Year” for each of the county’s five school districts. Each teacher was chosen by their peers, and someone from their district presented their award. They are listed below:

The Vallecito Union School District chose Avery Middle School special education teacher Larkin Davis for her ability to connect with students and parents and to mentor other special education teachers. Calaveras Unified School District selected Toyon Middle School history teacher Rhonda Merrill, praised for her ability to capture the imagination of her students and encourage participation through hands-on activities, historical reenactments, and creative classroom themes like Harry Potter. Bret Hart Union School District’s fine arts instructor, Mark Waelty, was chosen for his talent in pushing art students to realize their talent. Cora Broglio, special day class teacher at Mark Twain Union Elementary School, was noted for being an inspiration and a great teacher. June McTeer, transitions teacher at Calaveras County Office of Education, was chosen for her role in teaching life skills to adult students with disabilities by helping her students learn important vocational, communication, and functional life skills related to their disability.

The Angels-Murphys Rotary Club also honors local teachers, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and students annually, with each group receiving its own celebratory luncheon.

“As the vocational director of the Angels-Murphy’s Rotary club, it is an honor each year to recognize the teachers in our communities for their accomplishments,” relayed Donna Stevenson.