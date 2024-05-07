Meeting To Focus On Proposed Columbia Concrete Plant

Concrete Batch Plant View Photo

Columbia, CA — There is a proposal to build a concrete batch plant in Columbia near the corner of Shaws Flat Road and Highway 49.

The county notes that the applicant, Dewane Durocher, is looking to construct a 2,400-square-foot steel building, a 520-square-foot office trailer, a solar electrical system, and other amenities for the planned plant. There would also be a washout area and bins to sort/store concrete and other aggregates. The project area is spread over 15 acres at 21484 Shaws Flat Road.

The volume of the material produced would vary on the time of the year but estimates are around 125 cubic yards per day, 3,000 cubic yards per month, and 36,000 cubic yards per year.

95% of the operations would take place Monday – Saturday, 4:30 am – 4:30 pm. 5% of the work would occur during the evening hours or Sunday, spurred by issues like extreme heat or needed maintenance. The plant would employ six people.

The Tuolumne County Community Development Department will host a public meeting on Wednesday, May 22, from 5:30-7 pm at the Columbia Elementary School Gymnasium (22540 Parrotts Ferry Road). It is a chance for community members to learn more information about the project, ask questions, and provide input.

The project will later go before the planning commission and board of supervisors for review.