Vehicle Crashes Down Embankment In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Glencoe, CA — Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Deardorff Road near Highway 26 in the Glencoe area of Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that a vehicle was located just after 6 am, approximately 20 feet down an embankment. It is not clear if there are any injuries associated with the crash. The road will need to be temporarily shut down, according to the CHP, so that a tow truck can retrieve the vehicle.

Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for activity.