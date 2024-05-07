TUD Traffic Delays On Mono Way In East Sonora

Sonora, CA – Installation of a new sewer gravity mainline is ongoing on Mono Way, and expanded traffic delays are anticipated today (Tuesday) through Friday.

TUD reports that the hired contractor, Njirich and Sons, will be using flaggers to manage traffic flow through the area for the remainder of the week. The work zone is on Mono Way between Hillsdale Drive and Edgemont Acres Road. The hours of traffic control will be 7 am – 3:30 pm. Travelers are advised to be prepared for up to 10-minute delays and use an alternate route if possible.

TUD reports that it appreciates everyone’s patience while the project is underway.