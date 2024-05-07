Calaveras County High Schools Unite For “Casey’s Pledge”

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County high schools Bret Harte and Calaveras High recently hosted “Casey’s Pledge” inviting students to commit to sobriety or abstaining from drinking and driving ahead of their prom that was held on April 27th. The initiative, part of the statewide prevention program “Casey’s Pledge,” encourages youth to play an active role in curbing the negative impacts of underage alcohol use and drunk driving.

Named in memory of Casey Goodwin, a fervent advocate for alcohol-free lifestyles, “Casey’s Pledge” honors her legacy after she lost her life in a collision involving an underage drinking driver in March 2003. Goodwin, returning home from college in San Luis Obispo to celebrate her mother’s birthday in Exeter, California, inspired friends to create the pledge in recognition of her tireless efforts to combat alcohol-related risks.

Students at both Bret Harte and Calaveras High signed pledge cards shaped like stars, which were then affixed to banners displayed at their respective schools in the week leading up to prom. Additionally, each participating student received a wristband to wear during prom and future events.