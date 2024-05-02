Get CHP Crash Reports Online

Clear
By Tracey Petersen
CHP crash card

Sonora, CA –  A new online service makes it easier for California motorists to get crash reports at no cost.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has launched a new Online Crash Portal where drivers can get a digital copy of a crash report free of charge. Those involved in a collision can ask for a crash card from the CHP officer at the scene with a QR code, as seen in the image box, and also use that to register.

Another option is to go to the website and create a login and password. Once that is done, a “Crash Report Search” page opens. It will ask questions regarding the collision, like the date, location, and the officer’s identification number. Enter that information and hit search. The crash report will come up and then you can print it or download it for your records.

The CHP touts that this is “just another way to improve the service we provide to the communities we serve. To watch a video with a quick overview and step-by-step guide on accessing your report, click the video link under the image box.

