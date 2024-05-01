Soft Opening Date Set For New Chicken Ranch Casino Resort

New Chicken Ranch Casino Resort View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The new Chicken Ranch Casino Resort will begin welcoming guests this summer.

A soft opening is set for Monday, July 15, when the new nine-story resort, with a five-story hotel, and an expanded gaming floor, will open. It will feature 197 hotel rooms, including suites, and a collection of restaurants and other amenities. It is located next to the existing casino on Chicken Ranch Road, off Highway 108, in Jamestown.

A Grand Opening Celebration will happen sometime in the Fall, 2024, when the remaining restaurants and bars, and 12,000 square foot event space, will open.

The Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians reports that it hopes that the resort will become “the ultimate destination in Central California.”

The groundbreaking for the project, commencing work, was held in August of 2021.