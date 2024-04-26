Dog Injured After Falling Out Of Pickup Ready For Forever Home

Tripp the dog that fell out of a moving truck bed in the Chinese Camp area View Photo

Jamestown, CA – Tuolumne County Animal Control (TCAC) gives an update on a dog that was injured after falling out of a moving pickup truck and had to have one of his legs amputated, but now is hoping to find a forever home.

Meet Tripp, pictured in the image box, and currently at the Jamestown shelter at 10040 Victoria Way, behind the C&C Mini Mart, off Highway 49/108. We have followed his recovery since a Good Samaritan behind the truck on Highway 49 in the Chinese Camp area rescued the injured canine at the beginning of March, as reported here. Then it was learned that Tripp’s femur bone in his left leg was more severe than first thought and it had to be amputated, as detailed here.

“Well, after recovery from his leg amputation and lots of rest, he’s ready for adoption,” said shelter officials, adding, “Come by the shelter and meet this sweet boy; you can even bring your family!”

It will not cost you anything to take Tripp home, as there is no adoption fee. The shelter is open Tuesday-Friday (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) For questions, call the shelter at 209-694-2730

Of note, on Saturday, April 27th, Tuolumne County Animal Control is conducting trailer inspections and driving tests in its front parking lot for those interested in becoming a Team Elite member. It is a local non-profit group that will help rescue livestock whenever future wildfires ignite in the county. Immediately after becoming a new member, an orientation will also be held. Team Elite organizers invite those with a truck and livestock trailer to come by and join the team, but you must RSVP at 209-782-0616 or email teameliteinformation@gmail.com. If you miss this weekend’s event, there will be another event on Saturday, June 1, at the same time in the TCAC parking lot.