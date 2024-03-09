Help Needed To Offset Medical Costs For Shelter Dogs

Dog injured after falling out of a truck bed -- TCAC photo View Photo

Jamestown, CA – The pooch in the image box picture fell out of the bed of a moving truck, breaking the femur bone in his left leg, resulting in costly medical bills for Tuolumne County Animal Control (TCAC), which is now calling on the public for support.

The incident occurred on Highway 49 near Chinese Camp this week. Fortunately, a kind-hearted person witnessed the frightening event and rescued a dog from the scene. The dog was then taken to the Jamestown shelter, where it received prompt veterinary care. However, since no owners have come forward to claim the dog, the shelter will have to bear the expenses.

A few days before this incident, a Labrador mix named Mack was brought in with a broken femur that required expensive orthopedic surgery. Both dogs are currently recovering well.

“Taking care of each stray dog’s medical needs is something we strive for for every animal that steps into the shelter. This year we have had multiple pets come to us that needed lifesaving surgery; rather than choosing euthanasia, we opted to give these critters a chance of survival,” shared TCAC, adding, “This is an expensive task, which is why we’re asking the public to help donate funds to our medical budget.”

Those wanting to donate can mail or donate directly to the shelter at 10040 Victoria Way, Jamestown, CA 95327. Unfortunately, the shelter cannot take credit cards or online payments this time. Shelter officials note that all donations will come with a receipt.

Also needed at the shelter are nylabones. Animal control officials say the bones help keep the dogs occupied when bored and are a good distraction for stressed canines. The large bones are needed the most as they go through them more quickly, but any size is appreciated. All donations can be dropped off Monday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. at the previous address given above. They ask people to knock to see if the door is locked. Any questions can be directed to TCAC by calling (209) 694-2730.