Update On Pup Injured After Falling Out Of Vehicle

Dog injured after falling out of a truck bed

Jamestown, CA – Local shelter officials are updating a story we covered last week regarding a pooch that fell out of the bed of a moving pickup.

As we reported, a good Samaritan behind the truck that kept rolling down Highway 49 in the Chinese Camp area picked up the injured dog, pictured in the image box, and brought it to the Tuolumne County Animal Control shelter in Jamestown. An x-ray of his left leg showed that the fall had broken his femur bone, which would require costly surgery. So, the shelter reached out to the public for help, asking for donations to cover the expenses. A veterinarian treated the canine, but he still needs surgery.

“We took him to a veterinarian specializing in orthopedics,” advised shelter officials. “Unfortunately, due to the severity of the break, a leg amputation is his best option.”

That will still require a costly medical procedure, and shelter officials say donations are still needed to help defray the costs. Donations are still accepted and can be mailed, called in (209-694-2730), or taken at the shelter at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown.

Shelter officials noted that once the pup has recovered from surgery, he will return to the shelter for a full recovery.