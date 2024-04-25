Weekend Surface Treatment To Cause Milton Road Traffic Delays

Traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Motorists will face traffic delays on Milton Road this weekend in Calaveras County for a High Friction Surface Treatment Project.

Public works officials have hired Bay Area American Civil Constructors West Coast to conduct this highway safety improvement project. On Saturday, April 27, crews will apply the road improvement materials from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will create short traffic delays on the roadway due to construction activities with one-lane traffic control.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution around personnel and equipment in the work area. Public works officials also ask drivers to slow down, use caution, and obey all signage and flaggers in the cone zone. For any questions or to report urgent road-related issues, contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).