Major Road Project Begins Today Near Groveland

Groveland, CA– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has begun construction efforts aimed at stabilizing an embankment along State Route 120, located east of Groveland.

With completion slated for June, the upcoming construction phase will involve the continued removal of loose earth, replacement of K-rail barriers with substantial boulders, and the implementation of a water collection system atop the embankment to redirect water away from the compromised area. Scheduled work hours are set from Mondays through Thursdays, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Motorists traveling on Highway 120 between Sweetwater Campground and Sawmill Mountain Road should anticipate 10-to-15-minute delays due to one-way traffic control measures.

To keep drivers informed, Caltrans will deploy changeable message signs detailing lane closures and potential delays. However, schedules remain subject to adjustments contingent upon factors such as traffic incidents, weather conditions, and construction-related variables.