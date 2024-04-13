Shears Result In Roommate’s Arrest

Twain Harte, CA – After finding his housemate in his bedroom without permission, an argument ensued and escalated to the roommate being arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

On Monday, April 8, just after 5 p.m., a caller reported to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office that his roommate, identified as 44-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Endsley of Twain Harte, entered his room without permission, damaging his property and later attacking him. Deputies responded to a residence in the 22000 block of Tamarack Drive in Twain Harte.

The victim was found holding Endsley down on the ground when deputies arrived on the scene. They also noticed she was holding a large pair of metal shears, which they removed from her hand and then handcuffed her. Further questioning determined that the victim came home and found Endsley in his room without permission, and she refused to leave.

“Endsley had caused damage to the house and was throwing items belonging to the victim around and in the trash,” according to sheriff’s officials. “Endsley reportedly charged at the victim with something in her hands. The victim was unsure of what she had in her hands at the time. It was later determined that the items were a long metal curtain rod and the metal shears.”

Endsley dropped the curtain rod as the victim, holding her tight, pushed her outside the house. Endsley also reportedly grabbed a handsaw that was sitting on a nightstand, but the victim forced her to drop it by shaking her. Once outside, the victim wrestled her to the ground and held her there until law enforcement arrived. No injuries were reported.

Endsley was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm.