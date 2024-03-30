Woman Goes On Stealing Spree From Valley To Sonora And Columbia

Sonora, CA – A Modesto woman on an alleged stealing spree was eventually arrested after officers blocked a stolen truck she was driving from escaping from a Columbia parking lot.

While monitoring reports of a stolen 2021 Silver Ford pickup out of Empire, which is between Modesto and Waterford, being driven within Tuolumne County, Sonora Area CHP personnel dispatch received a call regarding a woman who stole a sandwich from the Sonora Subway restaurant and left the scene in the stolen truck.

CHP personnel began searching for the stolen pickup, which was located on Broadway Street in Columbia, 10 minutes after leaving the sandwich shop. The truck was unoccupied, but moments later, a female matching the suspect’s description entered the stolen pickup. CHP officers, aided by Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies, blocked the truck from escaping. Initially, the driver, 45-year-old Carey Brown, failed to comply with verbal orders to get out of the truck but was eventually taken into custody. She faces charges of vehicle theft, resisting arrest and petty theft.