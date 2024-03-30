Watch Out For These Bloodsuckers This Spring

Tick bite prevention using repellents as recommended by CDC View Photo

San Andreas, CA – When heading outdoors or even in the backyard, Calaveras health officials warn the public to watch out for these bloodsuckers.

While ticks can bite year-round, they are more active in the spring and summer due to warmer weather. During these months, nymphal (immature) ticks pose a greater risk of spreading the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. “Most people who get Lyme disease are infected by these tiny ticks, which are more common in the spring and early summer,” advised Calaveras County Health Department officials. The federal Center for Disease Control (CDC) provided these tips to practice before heading outside:

Know where to expect ticks. Ticks live in grassy, brushy, or wooded areas, or even on animals. Spending time outside walking your dog, camping, gardening, or hunting could bring you in close contact with ticks. Many people get ticks in their yard or neighborhood.

Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Permethrin can be used to treat boots, clothing, and camping gear and remain protective through several washings. Alternatively, you can buy permethrin-treated clothing and gear.

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents external icon containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone. EPA's helpful search tool external icon can help you find the product that best suits your needs. Always follow product instructions. Do not use products containing OLE or PMD on children under 3 years old.

Avoid Contact with Ticks Avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter. Walk in the center of trails.



To learn how to check yourself from these tiny bloodsuckers once you return home and about the seasonal risk of exposure to ticks, click here.