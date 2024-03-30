Merced Man Gets Second DUI Arrest With Car Load Of Kids

CHP patrol car View Photo

Twain Harte, CA – A Merced man was arrested for DUI for a second time, and this time he had kids ranging from 3 to 8 years old in his vehicle.

A CHP officer noticed a vehicle passing him on Highway 108 in the Twain Harte area had expired registration tabs. According to CHP spokesperson Joshua McKernan, he initiated an enforcement stop with his emergency lights, but the driver did not yield until the officer put on his siren.

The driver, 30-year-old Jhony Menedez, pulled over on the shoulder of Highway 108, east of Tuolumne Road North. Inside the vehicle were four children, three males, ages 8, 6, and 3, and a 4-year-old female. A record check revealed that Menedez had a suspended driver’s license for a previous felony DUI. That prompted the officer to conduct a field sobriety test. McKernan disclosed that “determined Mendez was once again driving while under the influence of alcohol, and he was arrested.” Mendez was charged with felony DUI, driving on a suspended license, and four counts of child endangerment or abuse. McKernan added, “All four children were safely released to their mother.”