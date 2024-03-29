Structure Fire In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — Fire crews remain on the scene of a trailer fire at the Woods Creek Mobile Home Park in Jamestown.

When firefighters arrived on the scene in the 18700 block of Highway 108, near Golf Links Road, smoke was coming out of the trailer. Crews were able to knock down the blaze within minutes of arriving. CAL Fire reports that two adults have been displaced and a dog is unaccounted for at this time. The crew will be mopping up for the next hour, and a cause is under investigation.