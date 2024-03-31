Beginning of April Roadwork

Here are the road projects that are planned for the first week of April 2024.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road expect traffic breaks for highway construction. The work is planned Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at State Route 12 for utility work will begin Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 Bridge work at the Mokelumne River will limit traffic to one-way through June 30, 2024

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control will from the railroad tracks north of Sims Road to Highway 108 for a striping operation. The work begins Tuesday and goes through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 at the Sonora Creek Bridge the left and right shoulder will be closed for utility work. The work is planned for Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Highway 120 at Sweet Water Campground and Saw Mill Mountain Road east of Groveland, traffic will be limited to one-way for slope repair. The work is scheduled Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Highway 120 between Sugar Pine Road and Sierra Road in Mi-Wuk Village traffic will be limited to one-way for a paving operation beginning Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Road projects are subject to change due to weather, availability of equipment, traffic incidents, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.