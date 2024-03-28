FOAC Proposing New Animal Rescue Facility Near Tuolumne

FOAC Proposed Facility View Photo

Sonora, CA — A project proposed by the Friends of the Animal Community (FOAC) will go before the Tuolumne County Planning Commission next week.

The organization is hoping to build a 5,000-square-foot dog/cat rescue and kennel boarding facility on a five-acre parcel at 17790 Yosemite Road near the intersection of Woodhams Carne Road.

The site currently has a single-family home and a non-operational horse boarding facility on the property. Four small sheds would be demolished to make room for the new development. The proposed new building would support up to 40 dogs and 20 cats, along with four dog-run areas. It is proposed to be built on the northeast corner of the parcel, as far away from neighboring properties as possible.

The building would house 40 kennels, to initially accommodate 20 FOAC dogs for adoption and possibly 20 additional dogs in the future for a boarding business open to the public. Cats would be in “cat rooms”, which would be in the same building in a separate area. The kennel building would have insulated walls.

FOAC is requesting a Conditional Use Permit from the county. The planning commission will review it at an open-to-the-public meeting, Wednesday, April 3, at 5:30 pm in the Board of Supervisors meeting room at 2 South Green Street.