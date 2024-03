Cal Fire and Tuolumne County Fire Dept. trucks View Photo

Soulsbyville, CA — There is a residential structure fire in Soulsbyville in the 20000 block of Charlotte Court near Tanner Drive.

Several fire agencies are responding to the scene. The home is not fully engulfed according to the first responders, and it is burning on the interior of the home. There is smoke visible coming from the home. There are no initial reports of any injuries. Be prepared for activity in the area.