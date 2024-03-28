Cloudy
45.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Supervisor Kirk Addresses Range Of County Issues

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Anaiah Kirk

Anaiah Kirk

Photo Icon View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Board of Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

Kirk addresses several topics, including board pay raises, fire response times, SERAL, economic development, Tuolumne Road, homelessness, the recent mountain lion attack, and Easter.

Kirk’s District Three includes the communities of Tuolumne, Twain Harte, and others up the Highway 108 corridor.

You can read the full blog by clicking here.

The county supervisors are invited to submit myMotherLode.com blogs as a way to communicate directly with the community about issues.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 