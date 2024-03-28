Supervisor Kirk Addresses Range Of County Issues

Twain Harte, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Board of Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

Kirk addresses several topics, including board pay raises, fire response times, SERAL, economic development, Tuolumne Road, homelessness, the recent mountain lion attack, and Easter.

Kirk’s District Three includes the communities of Tuolumne, Twain Harte, and others up the Highway 108 corridor.

