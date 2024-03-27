Efforts To Recall Governor Newsom Moving Forward

Rescue California Save America logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The California Secretary of State, Shirley Weber, has approved the group pushing for the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom to collect signatures.

Rescue California announced its new effort to remove Newsom from office a month ago, as earlier reported here. The group justified another recall, citing several reasons, including the state’s growing homelessness problem, high taxes and a large budget deficit, rising crime rates, and immigration issues.

“We started the process of recalling Gavin Newsom because he has abandoned the state to advance his presidential ambitions, leaving behind a $73 billion budget deficit that is climbing and a public safety, immigration, and education crisis,” said Rescue California’s Campaign Director Anne Dunsmore.

This is their second attempt to remove Newsom. In 2021, 1.5 million citizens signed a recall petition, putting it on the ballot. But Newsom fought off that attempt when, later that year, nearly 62% of Californians voted against recalling the governor.

This time, the group needs fewer signatures to get it on the ballot. The state code dictates that supporters must gather 1,311,963 valid signatures from March 26 to Sept. 3. Those signatures equal 12% of the nearly 11 million votes cast in the 2022 election, which Newsom also won.

Last month, when this second recall was announced, Governor Newsom had this reaction, stating, “Trump Republicans are launching another wasteful recall campaign to distract us from the existential fight for democracy and reproductive freedom. We will defeat them.”