Governor Newsom Faces Another Recall Attempt

Sacramento, CA — A coalition known as “Rescue California,” is planning to serve Governor Gavin Newsom with papers this morning about its intent to recall him.

A similar effort went to the ballot in 2021 when nearly 62% voted no and 38% were in favor. He then won re-election the following year, in 2022.

Speaking about the new attempt, Rescue California Campaign Director Anne Dunsmore argues, “Gavin Newsom has abandoned the state to advance his Presidential ambitions, leaving behind a $73 billion budget deficit and a public safety, immigration, and education crisis. Over 400 Californians of every political persuasion and from all walks of life, have joined together to serve as official proponents of this Recall.”

Dunsmore adds that during the 2021 attempt, Newsom outspent recall proponents 20-1.

Citing additional reasons for the new effort, Dunsmore notes healthcare benefits being given to immigrants in the country illegally, the state keeping schools closed during COVID longer than other states, and spending billions of dollars on homelessness programs without results.

To force a special election, the group will need to collect signatures of 1.38 million voters, which equates to 12 percent of the turnout of the last election for governor in 2022.

Governor Newsom put out a statement on social media this morning in response, stating, “Trump Republicans are launching another wasteful recall campaign to distract us from the existential fight for democracy and reproductive freedom. We will defeat them.”