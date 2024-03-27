Travel Trailer Fires Under Investigation Near Groveland

Travel trailer fires near Groveland View Photo

Groveland, CA — Numerous fire agencies responded early Monday morning to a report of a structure fire near Big Oak Road and Scofield Street in Big Oak Flat.

The Groveland Community Services District reports that officials spotted two travel trailers that were ablaze and officials were able to quickly contain the fires. Groveland Community Services District Fire was joined by Tuolumne County Fire, Sonora Fire, Coulterville Fire, and CAL Fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blazes remains under investigation. It happened shortly after midnight. Neighbors in the area reported hearing what sounded like explosions. No additional information is immediately available.