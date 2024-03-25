Calaveras Supervisors To Discuss Compensation Study, Animal Shelter

Calaveras County Government Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The board of supervisors in Calaveras County will discuss a variety of items during the final meeting of March.

The board will vote Tuesday on approving an agreement with LDA Partners for Phase 2 of the design and construction documents needed to build a new animal shelter. The contract period would run through August 31 and not exceed $798,000.

Immediately after, there will be a presentation from Evergreen Solutions, LLC, about a classification and compensation study conducted recently completed for the county.

There will also be a presentation on the Public Works Department’s Five-Year Capital Improvement Program, and a public hearing on extending an interim urgency ordinance by one year regulating the demolition of certain historic buildings and structures.

In addition, there will be proclamations designating March as Women’s History Month and next week as Public Health Week.

There will also be special recognition given to former Supervisor Merita Callaway and Angels Camp Administrator Melissa Eads (current Sonora City Administrator), for recently being recognized by Senator Marie Alvarado Gil as part of Woman’s History month. The county leaders will also recognize Judith Marvin for her distinguished service in documenting and preserving Calaveras County’s history.

The meeting starts at 8 am on Tuesday with closed session items, including a performance review of the County Administrative Officer, and the regular portion of the meeting (other items mentioned) starts at 9 am.