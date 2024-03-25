Tuolumne Supervisors Call Special Meeting

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Meetings are typically not held on the final Tuesday of the month, but the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will meet in special session to address some pressing items.

The board will vote on hiring a company to oversee the architectural design of a remodel of several properties, some being used for homelessness services, and the other as an ambulance headquarters. They include a building on Snell Street, homes on Columbia Way, an apartment building on Highway 108 in Jamestown, and a facility on Cedar Road in Columbia. The $710,3000 contract would go to the company 4 Creeks Inc., and the money would come from a mix of state encampment grants, ambulance funds, and opioid settlement dollars.

Later in the meeting, the board will hear a presentation recognizing one of Senator Marie Alvarado Gil’s Woman of the Year awardees, Mary Anne Schmidt.

The supervisors will also break into closed session to discuss the appointment of a Director of Library and Recreation Services, and to do a performance evaluation of the Animal Control Director.

Tuesday’s meeting, March 26, starts at 9 am in the Board of Supervisors meeting room at 2 South Green Street.