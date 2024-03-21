Tuolumne County Art Week Plans Announced

Sonora, CA– The Fourth Annual Tuolumne County Art Week is set to kick off from April 13 to 21, celebrating creative excellence with a lineup of diverse events and showcases throughout the county. Among the highlights is the 37th Annual InFocus Competition, Exhibition, and Sale, scheduled to take place from April 7 to 21, 2024, at the Jamestown Community Hall. The juried show is expected to draw over 50 amateur and professional photographers competing in various subject categories, including nighttime, landscape, manmade, people, plants, and animals.

Additionally, the 69th Annual Mother Lode Art Association Juried Fine Art Show and Exhibition will be on display from April 12 to 20, 2024, at the Sonora Opera Hall. The exhibition will feature works by local and regional artists, with a silent auction and raffle held during the show. Artwork will be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds supporting art initiatives in Tuolumne schools.

In conjunction with the juried art shows, more than a dozen special showcases and offers featuring local artists and craftspeople will be available throughout the county. A comprehensive list of participants and activities can be found on the Visit Tuolumne County website here.

Lisa Mayo, President & CEO of Visit Tuolumne County, highlighted the county’s rich artistic landscape, stating, “From photographers to sculptors to painters and actors and everything in between, Tuolumne County has an abundance of talent to showcase and celebrate.”