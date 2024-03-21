Motherlode Senator Initiates 10 day Engagement Initiative

Sonora, CA– Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (D-Jackson), in collaboration with Assemblyman James C. Ramos, Chair of the Native American Caucus, has announced the commencement of a 10-day statewide Tribal listening tour across nine counties during the Legislature’s spring recess. The Senator has extended invitations to members from both houses of the California State Legislature to join her in this endeavor.

Senator Alvarado-Gil reflected on the importance of the listening tour, stating, “As stewards of California policy, it is critical that we gain a greater understanding of the sovereign nations and how our governments intersect. The listening tour provides an opportunity for legislators to listen, learn, and collaborate with tribal communities. By approaching this tour with humility and openness, we can better address the needs and aspirations of our tribal partners.”

During the tour, Senator Alvarado-Gil will immerse herself in the cultural heritage of the following tribes:

Yurok Tribe of the Yurok Reservation, California

Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation

Barona Capitan Grande Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of California

Morongo Band of Mission Indians, California

Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians of California

Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians of the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation, California

Big Pine Paiute Tribe of the Owens Valley and Bishop Paiute Tribe

Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians of California

Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation

Tuolumne Band of Mi-Wuk Indians