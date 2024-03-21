Tuolumne County Bumps Up Public Works Director Salary

Albert N Francisco Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — With Tuolumne County Public Works Director Kim MacFarlane leaving next month, the board of supervisors voted to increase the base salary for the position to become more competitive.

It is currently at $161,826 and CAO Tracie Riggs proposed that the supervisors increase it to $186,100, a bump of about $25,000. In the meeting documents provided to the board, she noted that Calaveras County pays $174,179, Stanislaus County pays $250,952, and San Joaquin County Pays $262,496.

District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon asked Riggs why Amador and Mariposa counties were not included, and Riggs stated that Tuolumne County typically competes for candidates with Calaveras County and the Central Valley, as opposed to Amador and Mariposa. Brandon said he looked up the numbers himself and both Amador and Mariposa range between $141,000-$142,000 (citing 2022 numbers).

District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk says he understands community concerns about higher salaries, but at the end of the day, indicated that the county needs good people in those leadership positions, which he feels is a benefit in the long run.

District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell argued that the $25,000 increase was too high and the comparisons with the three other counties referenced (Calaveras, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus) do not take into account other aspects like benefits.

District Four Supervisor Kathleen Haff said the salary should at least be higher than Calaveras County, and proposed a bump up to $180,000. Some of the other supervisors felt that figure was still too high.

In the end, the board collectively agreed, 5-0, to increase the Public Works Director’s beginning salary to $175,825, a bump of about $14,000.