Smile Your On Camera, Neighbor Arrested

John Ray Flannery -- TCSO booking photo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – A burglary victim watched in shock as security camera footage showed their neighbor breaking into their home.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch recently received a call from a subject who reported that his neighbor burglarized his home in the 22000 block of Phoenix Lake Road near Fallview Drive in Sonora. Once on the scene, deputies watched the surveillance footage of the incident.

A short while later, deputies contacted the neighbor and suspect, sixty-five-year-old John Ray Flannery, at his nearby home. Flannery was arrested without incident. Sheriff’s officials relayed that he later showed the deputies where he hid his neighbor’s stolen property. Flannery faces felony first-degree burglary and was placed on $50,000 bail.