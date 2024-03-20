Calaveras Man Arrested For Stolen Vehicle

Calaveras County Sheriff patrol vehicle View Photo

Avery, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of McKay’s Road in Avery.

While headed up there, deputies spotted a man walking on McKay’s Road, identified as 33-year-old John Steele of Mountain Ranch. Deputies learned that he had several knives in his possession, and let him be, while they searched for the vehicle.

The suspicious vehicle was soon located and a records check revealed that it had been stolen earlier in the day out of San Andreas. Officials then went back and looked for Steele, but he was no longer walking along the road. Following a three-hour search, he was later spotted on a nearby Forest Service Road. He refused to comply with orders, and knowing that he was in possession of knives, deputies used an unidentified non-lethal weapon to take him into custody.

Steele was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance and then to the Calaveras County Jail, where he was booked on several charges. An investigation is ongoing.