Public Hearings On AT&T’s Proposed Landline Reductions

Sonora, CA –AT&T is requesting that the state no longer deem it as a Carrier of Last Resort in its coverage area, including the Mother Lode region, as it hopes to phase out some of its landline phone services.

We reported earlier that the company feels the copper lines are too expensive to maintain and the utility would rather put the money into internet and cell phone infrastructure expansion.

The plan was sharply criticized by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, and local emergency responders, as landlines are a tool to notify local residents about emergencies. An estimated 12,000 people are signed up for Everbridge Alerts to landline phone service.

The supervisors voted 4-0 on February 13 to send a correspondence letter to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), noting that mobile service and broadband infrastructure are inadequate, there is low mobile phone adoption among the elderly population, and the proposed change creates significant risk during times of emergency.

The CPUC, which will make the final decision, is holding a pair of virtual public hearings on Tuesday (March 19) where Californians can weigh in on the proposal. The first is at 2 pm and you can click here to take part. There is also a toll-free number to call in, 1-800-857-1917, and code 6032788# to take part.

Then at 6 pm (March 19) is the second hearing which you can click here to take part. There is also the same toll-free number to call in, 1-800-857-1917, and code 6032788#.