Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Downtown Sonora

Vehicle vs Pedestrian crash in Sonora

Sonora, CA — An unidentified woman was taken away by ambulance on Saturday evening following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in downtown Sonora.

The Sonora Police Department reports that it happened at 8:07 pm at the intersection of South Washington Street and East Jackson Street. Details surrounding the crash have not been released, but the woman was awake when she was transported away by ambulance. Officers were able to speak with the driver as well, who pulled over nearby after the incident.

It created a lot of activity in the downtown area on Saturday evening. We will pass along more information if it becomes available.