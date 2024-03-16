Making Death Threats And Smashing Windows Led To Sonora Man’s Arrest

Jaycob Curtis Silva TCSO booking photo View Photo

Twain Harte, CA – A disturbance at a Twain Harte home ended with broken windows, and investigators revealed that it was a family member causing all the damage.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to a residence in the 22000 block of Twain Harte Drive for a disturbance report. The caller stated that her nephew, twenty-four-year-old Jaycob Curtis Silva from Sonora, had made threats to harm her. While deputies were en route, the victim called dispatch for a second time to report that Silva was outside the house, breaking windows and attempting to get into the home.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Silva standing on the front porch. Silva was detained without incident while deputies talked to the victim. While there were no injuries reported, Silva allegedly damaged six windows in the residence and made threats to kill the reporting party and her other family members inside the home. Silva was then arrested for criminal threats and felony vandalism, which is $400 or more in damage. Sheriff’s officials gave no estimated cost for that damage. Silva was placed on $15,000 bail.