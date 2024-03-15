PGE outages in Tuolumne and Calaveras County View Photo

Sonora, CA – Scattered overnight and morning power outages in the Mother Lode.

PG&E reports that 360 customers are without electricity in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. In Tuolumne County overnight, 125 customers in Twain Hart lost power, stretching from Fuller Road to Meadow Drive and Muir Avenue, north of Highway 108. The estimated time of restoration is 2 p.m. There are 106 customers impacted in Tuolumne. Their lights went out overnight in the areas from Park View Lane to past Cedar Street. The company gives a repair time of 10 p.m. tonight. In Cedar Ridge, 22 customers lost power overnight along West Brookside Drive to Kewin Mill Road. The estimated restoration time is 2 p.m.

In Calaveras County, 46 customers in the Murphys area have had no electricity since just after eight this morning. The outage runs along Vineyard Terrace Court, Skunk Ranch Road, Big Flat Road, and Mustang Road, south of Highway 4.

Company officials relay that equipment issues caused the outages mentioned above. However, in the Mountain Ranch area, another 61 PG&E customers’ lights went out just after midnight along Rimrock Valley Road and Swiss Ranch Road, north of Highway 4. The company says that a crew is investigating a cause, and they gave a repair time of 4 p.m. this afternoon.