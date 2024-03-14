High Winds Negatively Impacting Local Ski Resorts

Dodge Ridged Ski Resort run View Photo

Pinecrest, CA — One area ski resort is closed today due to high winds, and another has scaled back operations.

Dodge Ridge Ski Resort in Tuolumne County reports that it is closed today, Thursday, due to 80-plus mph winds. The resort hopes to reopen on Friday, March 15.

Bear Valley Ski Resort has scaled back offerings and reports that the Mokelumne Express, Cub, Super Cub, and Panda Carpet are operating normally. However, the backside is on hold, and the Koala and Grizz are closed.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning locally for the Sierra Nevada through 5 pm on Friday. The heaviest winds are projected to be above 4,000 feet elevation. The NWS warns about the high possibility of downed trees, fallen power lines, and difficult driving conditions.