Disabled Vehicle Lands Two Behind Bars

David Paul Cline TCSO booking photo View Photo

Columbia, CA – Deputies saw a vehicle with a damaged front end and a flat tire while patrolling in the Columbia area, which led to the occupants being handcuffed because of what was found on them.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently spotted the wrecked vehicle parked at a local business in the 22000 block of Parrotts Ferry Road near Covered Wagon Drive. The deputies pulled over to see if the man and woman needed assistance. A records check of the man, 39-year-old David Paul Cline of Columbia, revealed that he was on searchable probation and a convicted felon.

A patdown on Cline found pepper spray and drug paraphernalia on him. He was arrested for felony being a felon in possession of a pepper spray or tear gas device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The woman was not identified due to her offenses being drug-related misdemeanors, including an arrest warrant regarding similar charges.