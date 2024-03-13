Fiery Motorcycle Crash On Tuolumne Road

Motorcycle crash victim being unloaded from ambulance to be flown to Modesto hospital -- Photo taken by: Seth Johnson View Photo

Sonora, CA – A fiery motorcycle crash last night on Tuolumne Road in Sonora resulted in the rider being flown from the scene and suffering serious injuries.

The solo collision happened Monday (3/11) around 9:25 p.m. near Standard Park. The CHP reports that 27-year-old Brandon Shaw-Thompson of Sonora was riding a 2016 BMW S1000RR, westbound on Tuolumne Road, west of Soulsbyville Road, at an unknown speed. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports, “For unknown reasons, he made an unsafe turn and allowed the motorcycle to drive off the right shoulder. Shaw-Thompson laid the BMW on its left side, and as a result, he was ejected from the motorcycle and laid in the westbound lane of the roadway.”

The bike ended up in the eastbound lane and then burst into flames, also burning the rider. Shaw-Thompson was taken by ground ambulance to Standard Park, off Standard and Tuolumne roads, and flown to Doctors Medical Center with major injuries. Machado noted that he was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, but it was found not to be properly worn as the chin strap was not secured. He added that “alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.”