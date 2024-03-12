Cloudy
Baton Results In Columbia Woman’s Arrest

By Tracey Petersen
Columbia, CA – A Columbia woman accused of making threats to neighbors while carrying a baton was arrested, but not for the threats.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to the 22200 block of Parrotts Ferry Road at the Columbia Mobile Home Park after a report of threats. When the deputy arrived, 34-year-old Tess Lamanvannucci approached the deputy while holding a collapsible baton.

After questioning her and witnesses, the deputy determined she had committed “no additional law violations” regarding threats. However, under California Penal Code 22210, the state “prohibits the possession of batons or leaded canes.” Lamanvannucci was arrested on the charge of possession of a lead cane or other instrument or weapon.

