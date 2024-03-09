Trailer Dispute Ends With Twist Arrest

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – A trailer ownership dispute in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County resulted in the arrest of the man who called 911 and not the other man who took off with the camper.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a verbal dispute regarding the ownership of a trailer. Before arriving on the scene, a deputy pulled over to telephone the caller and get more details regarding the dispute. Surprisingly, just then, the deputy saw the trailer roll past him. The deputy pursued and then noticed that the tow vehicle and the trailer had no license plates.

The driver, 38-year-old Paul William Fowler, from Sonora, eventually pulled over near Bret Heart High School. A records check determined his license was suspended, and the truck’s registration expired for ten years. A quick search turned up drug paraphernalia, and as the deputy was issuing Fowler a citation, the reporting party, 54-year-old Paul Dwayne Virdell Sr., from Angels Camp, showed up. Ironically, Virdell’s vehicle registration had also expired nearly eight years ago.

While issuing citations to both men, the deputy noticed that Virdell was exhibiting signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance and arrested him. A search of his vehicle uncovered a 38-caliber revolver and suspected methamphetamine.

A records check showed Virdell was prohibited from having a firearm. He now faces several felony gun and drug-related charges. Fowler was issued a citation and released at the scene.