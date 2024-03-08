Losing One Of The Best Sniffers In Uniform

K9 Nox retires -- CCSO photo View Photos

San Andreas, CA — After six years on the beat, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputy Nox is hanging up his harness and leash.

The K9’s distinguished career began in February 2018 when he was paired up with his human partner, Sergeant Jim Moser, and the two have been a team ever since.

“He has proven to be a vital member of the Sheriff’s Office team and has excelled in suspect apprehension and the detection of narcotics,” relayed the sheriff’s officials.

Nox has conducted over 12,000 patrol hours, participated in 214 documented patrol operations incidents, assisted with 15 arrests, initiated 72 narcotic-related cases, and participated in 7 allied agency assists. Always striving for better ways to serve, Nox was also a SWAT team member for 4.5 years. Sheriff’s officials recount, “The staff of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, specifically his patrol partners and SWAT Team, will miss seeing Nox’s furry face, alert ears, and wagging tail around the office. His presence was comforting on many levels. From his serious side during work time or his playful interactions, he will be missed.”

While Nox will be retiring from the sheriff’s office, he will still be able to stay connected to the department as he will remain in the loving home of his lifelong handler.

The sheriff’s officials also recognized the Friends of Calaveras Sheriff‘s Office, Spence Ranch Feed & Supply, Town and County Pet Resort, and Arnold Pet Clinic for their continued support of the department’s canine program. Adding, “Their donations have allowed us to provide the canine program to the citizens of the county at a greatly reduced cost.”