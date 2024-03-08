Efforts Underway To Streamline Development Process

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Community Development Director, Quincy Yaley.

She will talk about an effort underway to streamline the development process for projects under review by her department. It is part of a Title 17 zoning ordinance update that follows the implementation of the General Plan Update back in 2019. Aspects of Title 17 also connect with the efforts to increase housing in Tuolumne County. The Title 17 update was discussed at this week’s Tuolumne County Planning Commission meeting. Yaley will detail what it all includes and why it is of significance to the future of the county.

Yaley will also provide information on some new development projects that are currently under review by her office.