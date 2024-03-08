Amador CHP Officer And Bay Area Man Airlifted Following Crash

Amador CHP Logo View Photo

Plymouth, CA — There was a serious crash in the Plymouth area of Amador County involving a CHP officer who was attempting to pull over another vehicle.

The officer, whose name has not been released by officials but was simply identified as being a woman, was attempting to pull over a vehicle while driving eastbound on Shenandoah Road west of Dickson Road. The patrol vehicle was broadsided by an oncoming 2024 Mercedes traveling in the westbound lane driven by 46-year-old Peter Ramirez of Fairfield. Both the unidentified officer and Ramirez were transported by ambulance to the Amador County Fairgrounds. The officer was then flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center and Ramirez to UC Davis Medical Center.

The injuries to both are not considered life-threatening and are described by the CHP as being “moderate” in both cases. Details surrounding the crash are still under investigation. It is also not clear what the officer was pulling the other vehicle over for.

The incident happened at around 4 pm.