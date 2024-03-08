Clear
PG&E Rates Increasing Again

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sacramento, CA — The California Public Utilities Commission approved a rate hike for PG&E that will increase rates by an average of $5 per month.

PG&E requested the hike as a way to recover costs paid for fire safety and vegetation management projects dating back to 2020.

The new rate increase is on top of a 13% hike that took effect in January, which increased the average bill by about $34 per month. There is also another proposal that is anticipated to go before the CPUC later this year in which PG&E is requesting a $10 hike to help cover expenses from last year’s winter storm damage. All rate increases combined, it would increase monthly bills this year by about $50.

Several people spoke in opposition at Thursday’s CPUC meeting, and many were chanting, “Stop the Hikes.”

PG&E put out a statement arguing that delaying the recovery of costs would negatively impact its ability to secure competitive finance rates and increase the costs of its capital investments.

