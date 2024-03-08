Spear Lands Tuolumne Man Behind Bars

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

East Sonora, CA – A strange incident occurred in East Sonora as a Tuolumne man armed himself with a spear, after a domestic violence incident.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to the area of Mono Way near Hess Avenue to find the suspect, 23-year-old Devon Hensley, had fled the scene. A record check revealed felony theft and misdemeanor drug warrants for his arrest.

Deputies spotted Hensley in a nearby field, holding an object. When they got closer, they could see that it was a spear. After more than 10 minutes and repeated orders to drop the weapon, Hensley stabbed the spearhead into the ground. Then deputies attempted to use a taser and beanbag gun to apprehend Hensley, who took off but was quickly caught.

Hensley was booked on charges of felony obstructing or resisting an officer, brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm, and his felony theft and misdemeanor drug warrants.