Fatal House Fire In Amador County

Fatal Fire in Amador County -- ACFD photo View Photo

Pioneer, CA – A deadly house fire erupted in the Pioneer area of Amador County last night.

Amador Fire Protection District crews were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to a residential structure fire on Pioneer Creek Road, north of Highway 88. Upon their arrival, crews found light smoke billowing from the home.

During an interior search of the residence, firefighters discovered a victim. That person was taken outside the home and given CPR, but, sadly, they succumbed to their injuries.

When the flames were knocked down, fire investigators surveyed the scene but were unable to determine the cause at that time. Resources assisting in battling the blaze included CAL Fire and the Amador County Sheriff’s Department.