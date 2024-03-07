Man Accused Of Stealing Money At Local Casino, Arrested For Other Crime

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – A Sonora man led Black Oak Casino security guards on a short-foot chase, but it was what he allegedly tossed while running that got him handcuffed.

On Monday, March 4th, just after 1 a.m., a report of cash being stolen out of a customer’s vehicle at the casino brought Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies out to investigate. Once on scene, they viewed surveillance footage and saw a man, later identified as 26-year-old Christopher Miller, break into the vehicle.

When casino security approached Miller to escort him out of the casino, he took off on foot, but deputies were able to catch up with him. A search of the pathway that Miller ran along uncovered a bag containing over a half-pound of methamphetamine. It is unclear whether the stolen money was located.

Miller was taken into custody on felony drug charges for transporting a controlled substance for sale. He was placed on $50,000 bail.